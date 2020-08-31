Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have wished their fans on the auspicious occasion on Onam 2020. The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams took to social media to wish their fans a happy and prosperous Onam. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Sachin Tendulkar also joined in wishing a prosperous Onam to country. The honourable minister also said that he will like to dedicate this year’s celebrations to the frontline COVID-19 warriors. Onam is a harvest festival mainly celebrated in Kerala. The festival falls during Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam solar calendar Kollavarsham. Onam 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Sonia Gandhi and Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to convey his wishes to the entire nation and said that he will like to dedicate this year’s celebrations to the frontline COVID-19 warriors. A very happy, prosperous Onam to each one of you! I would also like to dedicate this POOKALAM to all our Frontline warriors of COVID-19,” said the MP. Onam 2020 Celebrations During COVID-19 Times: Women Performing Kaikottikali With Facemasks On and Synchronised Choreography Over Zoom Amid Pandemic Go Viral (See Pictures).

Kiren Rijiju Wishes Fans Happy Onam

A very happy, prosperous Onam to each one of you! I would also like to dedicate this POOKALAM to all our Frontline warriors of COVID-19. #HappyOnam2020 #Onashamsakal #Onam pic.twitter.com/AW1TWkrEX6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 31, 2020

Sachin also wished his fans and the entire country a happy Onam. The master blaster wrote a message in Malayalam to wish everyone. “Happy Onam to all on this auspicious day of prosperity and abundance,” said Sachin in his tweet.

Sachin Tendulkar Prays for Prosperity and Abundance

CSK also wished their fans with a lovely wallpaper for all fans of the Team Yellow. “Onam Ashamsakal to all the chettans and chechis across the world!” said the IPL team who will be in action when the IPL 2020 kicks off in UAE from September 19 next. CSK also urged fans to stay safe and ‘harvest happiness’ on the occasion of this festival.

CSK Wishes Fans on Special Occasion with Creative Wallpaper

Onam Ashamsakal to all the chettans and chechis across the world! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/kc2ThCDCUf — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 31, 2020

RCB Wishes Fans with Special Video

A special treat from the Royal Challengers on this happy and festive occasion! 🤩 Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a Happy Onam! 🙏🏻#PlayBold #HappyOnam https://t.co/20E9cCgIj6 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished their fans with a special video message. “Special treat from the Royal Challengers on this happy and festive occasion! Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a Happy Onam!” said RCB in a tweet quoting a video of captain Virat Kohli joined by several RCB cricketers to wish the nation on the festival.

Pragyan Ojha Wishes India Happy Onam 2020

Warm Wishes to my fellow Indians celebrating Onam today with their family and loved ones. #HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/XKr335xPf1 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 31, 2020

Former India and Mumbai Indians cricketer Pragyan Ojha also took to social media to wish the fans a happy Onam. “Warm Wishes to my fellow Indians celebrating Onam today with their family and loved ones,” said the former spinner and current cricket commentator.

This year, the Onam festival began on August 22 and comes to an on August 31. During these 10 days, Kerala and the entire nation celebrated the harvest festival with various festivities and a variety of dishes.

