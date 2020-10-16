Pat Cummins smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers all over the park and brought up his maiden half-century in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. After losing five wickets inside 11 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders looked all set to restricted for a mediocre total. However, Cummins came to bat at number seven and pulled things back for his aside. On a track where the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Shubman Gill failed to get going, the Australian dasher found boundaries with ease. In total, he scored 53 off 36 balls as KKR posted a respectable total of 148/5. MI vs KKR Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Earlier in the day, newly-appointed KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The decision proved to be a disastrous one as Kolkata faced a terrible collapse. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were breathing fire with the ball while Rahul Chahar’s dual-wicket over made things worse for KKR. Nevertheless, skipper Morgan joined forces with Cummins, and the duo took their side to safety. The southpaw played the anchor role while the Australian, who was bought for a whopping 15.5 crore in 2020 IPL auction, was the aggressor. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to Cummins’ blitzes. Eoin Morgan Replaces Dinesh Karthik as KKR Captain for Remainder of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Hilarious!!

Interesting Stat!!

#MIvsKKR Pat Cummins (104*) has scored more runs than - Hetmyer (91 runs in 5 inns) - Russell (83 in 7) - Uthappa (83 in 6) - Maxwell (58 in 7) - Jadhav (58 in 4) pic.twitter.com/vJvmayYXUI — Legb4wicket (@legb4wickett) October 16, 2020

Another One!!

~Pat Cummins now has more runs and sixes than Andre Russell! pic.twitter.com/Nkr1NBF0z9 — JC (@jc_writes_) October 16, 2020

Is It?

HAHAHA!!

Dressing Room Scenes!!

#KKR top order batsman right now after watching pat Cummins and eoin Morgan innings.#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/k8pSuy3zYy — Jatin (@JatinSRKian) October 16, 2020

Another One!!

#MIvsKKR Pat Cummins tricking every one with his batting skills pic.twitter.com/CPoqUw1Qnu — AKSHIT CHAUDHARY 🕉️ 🚩 (@AkshitC27690099) October 16, 2020

Morgan and Cummins indeed impressed one and all. However, can KKR defend 148 against the mighty Mumbai Indians batting line-up? After showing his batting prowess, Cummins will undoubtedly have to come good with the ball to take wickets up front. Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy will also have to make significant contributions to take KKR over the line.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).