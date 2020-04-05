PM Narendra Modi Lights Lamp to Show His Support in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic; View Pics

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, April 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his images of lighting a lamp. PM Modi also shared a message in Sanskrit. The images come after he appealed to the nation to light candles or lamps to “challenge the darkness of coronavirus”. Millions of people across the country turned off the lights and lit lamps, torches and candles. Indians Participate in #9PM9Minute Initiative by PM Modi, View Pics and Videos of #DiyaJalao Campaign; While Some COVIDIOTS Resorts to Crackers and Fireworks.

Sanskrit Poem shared by PM Modi roughly translates to "Salutations to the light of the lamp which brings auspiciousness, health and prosperity (and) which destroys inimical feelings; Salutations to the light of the lamp". Crackers And Fireworks Heard And Seen Amid '9 PM, 9 Minutes' as People Switch Off Lights And Light Diyas, Candles On PM Narendra Modi's Appeal.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP President JP Nadda also supported PM Modi's appeal.

The Prime Minister, in a video message on Friday, said, "On April 5th, we have to do a Jagran of the power of 130 crore people of India. On April 5, At 9 pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you. Switch off all your lights. Stand at your door or balcony, light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight for 9 minutes."

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in India have surged to 3,577 with over 80 deaths. 274 people have also recovered from the virus, according to the union health ministry.

Earlier, on the day of Janata Curfew, PM Modi had asked people to clap and clang utensils to support the essential service workers who are leading the fight against the COVID-19. India is currently under 21-day lockdown announced by the premier on March 24.