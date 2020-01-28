Samoa Joe Suffers Concussion During Tag Team Championship Match Against Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy on WWE Raw January 27, 2020 Episode

Samoa Joe (Photo Credits: Facebook / Samoa Joe)

The Monday Night Raw episode on January 27, 2020, indeed did not turn out to be good for Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission match had teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for WWE Raw Tag Team Champions. However, Joe had to leave the match in between due to injury, while Kevin Owens fought the rest battle alone. In the below article, we will tell you how Samoa Joe suffered a concussion. WWE Raw January 27, 2020 Results and Highlights: Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 36; Randy Orton Assaults Edge (View Pics)

Seth Rollins first came out with Buddy Murphy and address the crowd where he commented on Drew McIntyre winning the Royal Rumble 2020 match. The BeastSlayer then stated that he is happy to have Buddy Murphy as his tag team partner. He then went out to call out Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe and accept their challenge for WWE Raw Tag Team Champions. The best part was that the AOP members Akam and Rezar weren't able to make it outside the ring, as they were attacked in the locker room area by former Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Drew McIntyre Wins Rumble Match; Edge Surprise Fans By His Return.

Seth Rollins And Buddy Murphy Calling Out AOP

Akam & Rezar Attacked By The Viking Raiders

During the match, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens were right on the top, however, fortune did not go their way. The Samoan Submission machine while making a suicidal dive got hit on his head which caused him to move out of the match immediately. Kevin Owens almost won the belt, however, in the end, the numbers game just proved too much for him and hence he ended on losing side. PWInsider confirmed that Joe's injury was not a part of the match as per the creative team plan. His concussion is indeed a big blow for his fans, where we are not sure whether he will return next week on Raw or after six months. We can just hope that he gets well soon as he could possibly feature on the card at WrestleMania 36.