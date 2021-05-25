Artistic gymnast Simone Biles, on her return to the competition, made history as she became the first woman to perform Yurchenko Double Pike- a move traditionally performed only by men. The 24-year-old World Champion was competing at the 2021 GK US Classic in Indianapolis as she clinched the gold medal following the historic vault. In 2019, she landed a double-double dismount and became the first gymnast to perform it. Simone Biles Lesser Known Facts.

"I was just thinking, 'Do it like training. Don't try to like overdo anything, because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to kind of overpower things, and I did a little bit, but at least I was on my feet. It's a new vault and I'm proud of how today went," she said after the event.

What is Yurchenko Double Pike?

It is regarded as a high-difficulty skill and has been performed historically only by men. Yurchenko Double Pike is a round-off onto the springboard, followed by a back handspring onto the vaulting table. It then ends with a piked double backflip into the air to landing. The move was named after former Soviet Union gymnast Natalia Yurchenko who attempted it for the first time.

Y’all.... @Simone_Biles is amazing. She became the first women in history to land a Yurchenko double pike on vault in competition. pic.twitter.com/smuY7zH88v — TOGETHXR (@togethxr) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the five-time Olympic gold medallist was back in action after the 2019 World Championships. Biles will now take part in US championships, slated to begin from June 03.

