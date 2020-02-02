Super Bowl 2020 Time in India and Major Cities in World: Check NFL Super Bowl LIV Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Start Timing in IST

Super Bowl LIV (@NFL/Twitter)

Super Bowl Time in India (IST): The Super Bowl LIV will take place between AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. The National Football League (NFL) game will be held in Miami Gardens, Florida at the Hard Rock Stadium, which happens to be the home of Miami Dolphins. This is 11th time South Florida is hosting a Super Bowl. The Super Bowl 2020 will kick-off at 6:40 pm EST (Eastern Time). If you are looking for Super Bowl LIV start time in India, then your Google search has guided you to the right webpage. Below you will find Super Bowl LIV time in India and other parts of the world as well. The Super Bowl is termed as the biggest sports event in the US, and it does catch eyeballs from all over the world. This is the 100th season of NFL and is expected to end in a grand manner. The last time Kansas City Chiefs featured in the Super Bowl was way back in 1970, it was NFL’s just fourth season. Kansas City Chiefs won their only Super bowl then. Sunday Super Bowl 2020 Date and Game Time in IST: From Live Telecast to Online Streaming Details, Everything You Need to Know About the Showcase Event.

San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, last appearance at Super Bowl was in 2013 during NFL’s 47th season. San Francisco 49ers, however, ended on a losing side against Baltimore Ravens. Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Perform, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Others to Attend.

Super Bowl 2020 Start Time in India

The Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl 2020 or Super Bowl LIV, will be held early morning in India. The 2020 Super Bowl take place on February 03, Monday, at 5:00 am as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Super Bowl 2020 Start Time in Major Cities

Mexico City: 5:30 pm, February 02.

Buenos Aires: 8:30 pm, February 02.

London: 11:30 pm, February 02.

Berlin: 12:30 am, February 03.

Paris: 12:30 am, February 03.

Rome: 12:30 am, February 03.

Cape Town: 12:30 am, February 03.

Moscow: 2:30 am, February 03.

Riyadh: 2:30 am, February 03.

Tehran: 3:00 am, February 03.

Kabul: 4:00 am, February 03.

Islamabad: 4:30 am, February 03.

Beijing: 7:30 am, February 03.

Seoul: 8:30 am, February 03.

Tokyo: 8:30 am, February 03.

Sydney: 10:30 am, February 03.

In 2019, the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win their sixth Super Bowl title. New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have won Super Bowl record six times. Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have won Super Bowl five times each.