Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 21, 2022 (Friday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far and find themselves in the opposite ends of the points table. Bengaluru Bulls have been sensational and have their eyes set on the first spot and can become the new leaders if they manage to register a win from this encounter. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the team standings and will hope to put a string of wins together.

Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2022 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).