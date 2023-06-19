Nottingham (UK), June 19: Former World No. 1 Andy Murray defeated Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the trophy at the Nottingham Open, here. Murray delivered a dominant serving performance, during which he won 83 per cent (24/29) of points behind his first delivery, to earn a one-hour, 46-minute win at the Challenger 125 event on Sunday. It was a second consecutive Challenger title for Murray, who also lifted the trophy at the Surbiton Trophy a week ago. With his win, the Briton joined Max Purcell and Matteo Arnaldi as the only players with three titles at that level in 2023. Roger Federer Backs Novak Djokovic to Keep Winning Grand Slam Titles, Says 'He's Gonna Keep On Doing That...'

Murray did not drop a set in Nottingham in another demonstration of his ability on grass. The 36-year-old has lifted eight tour-level titles on the surface, including Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

He will now seek to extend his 10-match winning streak when he returns to ATP Tour action next week at the Cinch Championships.

Murray is a record five-time champion at the Queen's Club, and he will head to London having risen six spots to No. 38 in the ATP Live Rankings as a result of his Nottingham run.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).