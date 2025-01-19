Melbourne, Jan 19: Carlos Alcaraz's bid to complete the Career Grand Slam remains on track at the Australian Open after Jack Draper was forced to withdraw from the pair’s fourth-round clash on Sunday. The Spaniard led Draper 7-5, 6-1 when the Briton was forced to stop. Alcaraz is now into his 10th Grand Slam quarterfinal, where he will take on record 10-time champion Novak Djokovic or Jiri Lehecka. By reaching the last eight at a major for the 10th time, Alcaraz equalled the Open Era record for the most Grand Slam quarterfinals reached by a man aged 21 or under. Aryna Sabalenka Becomes Youngest Women to Win 18 Consecutive Grand Slam Hard Court Matches Since Serena Williams, Achieves Feat Defeating Mirra Andreeva at Australian Open 2025.

Before walking off the court, Alcaraz signed the camera with touching touching words for Draper, "You will be where you deserve. Get well soon, Jack!" he wrote on the camera. Draper’s retirement came after Alcaraz had rectified a first-set lapse in scintillating fashion inside Rod Laver Arena. The third seed had carved out an early 5-2 lead and was in total command when he produced a frustrated, wayward sequence of games to allow Draper to level at 5-5. From there Alcaraz was regularly producing some typically outrageous shotmaking, he won eight of the next nine games as Draper, who received an off-court medical timeout at the end of the first set, began to feel the exertions of his opening-week heroics in Melbourne, ATP reports.

Alcaraz sealed the second set against Draper with a display of serving dominance. The young Spaniard's blistering serves kept Draper at bay. Alcara struck a searing forehand winner to claim one of the points emphatically. Despite Draper's efforts, Alcaraz's offensive prowess on serve proved too much to handle, as the Spaniard comfortably held to take the second set 6-1. Alcaraz took a two-set lead in the match, before Draper decided to withdraw. "It’s not the way I want to win the match to get through to the next round. I’m just happy to play in another quarterfinal in Australia, but a little bit sad for Jack, he’s a nice person. He doesn’t deserve to get injured," said Alcaraz in his on-court interview. Australian Open 2025: Four Key Stories Headlining the First Grand Slam of the Year,

Alcaraz is bidding to become the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam in men's singles history. In a tournament that has been dominated by youth, the 21-year-old Alcaraz can become the youngest champion at the hard-court major since Novak Djokovic (20) in 2008.

