It’s party time for Maria Sharapova as she has announced her engagement with her boyfriend Alexander Gilkes. She posted a few pictures with her boyfriend on social media and the two looked extremely adorable in the black and white snaps. Alexander Gilkes is the co-founder of this famous company named Squared Circles. Back in 2011, he also co-founded the auction house named Paddle 8 and is serving as the President of the company. The two were spotted painting the town red and were snapped together. The rumours suggested the two were dating and months later the tennis ace confirmed the same.

The two have never hesitated to show off their affection for each other. The two have posted pictures of each other on their social media accounts. A while ago when Sharapova had announced his retirement, Gilkes had posted a heart-touching comment. “As a remarkable first chapter closes with so many extraordinary fetes, we look forward to all that you will accomplish with equal grit in the years to come. Proudly and lovingly,” he wrote. Now, let’s have a look at the pictures shared by the Sharapova and her boyfriend.

Maria Sharapova has won five Grand Slam in her career and has also won Best Female Tennis Player ESPY Award, Teen Choice Award for Choice Female Athlete.

