Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic suffered a shocking defeat against 21-year-old Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of Monte Carlo Masters 2023. This was Djokovic's first match in five weeks and the Serbian was clearly struggling to cope with the slowness of the clay court. He dropped his serve eight times and had no answers to Musetti's baseline shots. As a result, the two hours and 54-minute long second-round match ended in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 defeat for the Serbian. Monte Carlo Masters 2023: Lorenzo Musetti Registers Comeback Victory Over Top Seed Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic got a good start to the match and took a 5-2 early lead in the first set. Although Musetti tried to force a comeback Djokovic managed to take the first set 6-4. The two-time Monte Carlo Masters winner began the second set on a positive note and led 4-2 at one point. However, Musetti came back strong, won five games and levelled the match.

Now Djokovic, who was getting frustrated at this point, had a huge argument with chair umpire Aurelie Tourte regarding a controversial line call. While Djokovic argued the ball went over the line, Tourte believed that it touched the line slightly. The two then got involved in a massive argument that continued for well over a minute.

Looking at this, the crowd stood beside the chair umpire and booed the Serbian. To add more fuel to this controversy, a furious Djokovic snapped his racket with a kick. Videos of Djokovic's outburst have gone viral on the internet.

Following this shocking loss, a frustrated Djokovic told, "Well, (my) feeling is terrible after playing like this, honestly.” ‘I Am Still Not Ready’ Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Barcelona Open 2023 As He Continues to Return to Fitness.

This was Djokovic's back-to-back third early exit in Monte Carlo. He lost his opening match in this tournament last year and was knocked out in the third round in 2021. Djokovic however was playing only in his second match in the clay this season and will be hoping to get back to his best ahead of the important French Open.

