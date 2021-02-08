Reigning champion Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open title defence when he faces Jeremy Chardy in the first round of Australian Open 2020-21. Novak Djokovic vs Jeremy Chardy first-round match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 08 (Monday). Djokovic is the defending Australian Open men’s singles champion and is chasing an unprecedented ninth title at Melbourne Park. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the opening round of men’s singles should scroll down for all details. Super Bowl 2021: Roger Federer Congratulates Tom Brady and His Wife Gisele Bundchen After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs to Lift the Title.

Djokovic, current World No 1, and Chardy have faced each other 13 times in their career history and the Serbian has won each of those 13 meetings. Only four of those have come in Grand Slams and only one at the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal Bothered by Back Soreness Ahead of Australian Open 2021.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Jeremy Chardy Men’s Singles First-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic vs Jeremy Chardy first-round match in men’s singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena. The game will be held on February 8 (Monday) and it has a tentative start time of 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Jeremy Chardy, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles First-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Jeremy Chardy Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Novak Djokovic vs Jeremy Chardy, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles First-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Jeremy Chardy men’s singles first-round match online for fans in India.

