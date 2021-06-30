Novak Djokovic will face Kevin Anderson in the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021. The clash will be played at the Centre Court on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday). World number one will start as the favourite but the South African will be aiming to spring a surprise and cause an upset. Meanwhile, fans searching for Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson, Wimbledon 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Wimbledon: Defending Champion Djokovic Fights Back to Beat Jack Draper in First Round.

This will be the 12th professional meeting between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson with the Serbian leading the head-to-head record 9-2. The duo have met thrice at Wimbledon with Novak Djokovic defeating him on all occasions on his way to the title in 2011, 2015 and 2018. The world number one defeated Jack Draper in the opening round while Kevin Anderson got the better of Marcelo Vera.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Men's Singles Second Round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson’s second-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be played on Center Court and has a tentative start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Men’s Singles Second Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper Men's singles Round 2 match will be broadcasted on TV on either of Star Sports Select 1 or Select 2 channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Men’s Singles Second Round Match Online in India?

Those unable to catch the live action on TV can turn to online platforms. Fans can log on to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live stream of the Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson clash.

