Austrian Dominic Thiem will kick off his French Open 2021 campaign when he faces Spaniard Pablo Andujar in the first round. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court on May 30, 2021 (Sunday). Both will be looking to kick off their Roland Garros campaign on a positive note and advance to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dominic Theim vs Pablo Andujar, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer in Same Half of French Open Field.

Dominic Theim had pulled out of the tournament last year due to concerns over COVID-19 but this time around with the competition returning to its normal slot, the Austrian will be hoping for a positive start but will face a tough task against Pablo Andujar, who has over 100 wins on the clay surface. Ahead of the French Open, the Spaniard defeated Roger Federer in the second round of Geneva.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2021 Dominic Theim vs Pablo Andujar Men's Singles Match?

Dominic Theim vs Pablo Andujar match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 30, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at Philippe Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 03:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Dominic Theim vs Pablo Andujar Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Dominic Theim vs Pablo Andujar Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the game.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Dominic Theim vs Pablo Andujar Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Dominic Theim vs Pablo Andujar men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2021 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).