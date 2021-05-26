Sumit Nagal will take on Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of the French Open 2021 qualifiers. The clash will be played at court 12 in Paris on May 26, 2021 (Wednesday). This will be the only second meeting between the two young rising stars. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sumit Nagal vs Alejandro Tabilo, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Naomi Osaka Becomes Highest Earning Female Athlete in History With $55.2 Million in the Last 12 Months.

Sumit Nagal got the better of Italian Roberto Marcora in straight sets and will be looking to extend his winning run. Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo has won the only previous encounter between the two and will be high on confidence after recording a comeback win against Australian Matthew Ebden. The Indian is the higher-ranked among the two stars and is expected to start as the favourite.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2021 Sumit Nagal vs Alejandro Tabilo Men's Singles Qualifier Match?

Sumit Nagal vs Alejandro Tabilo Qualifier match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 26 (Wednesday). The match will be played at Court 12 and it has a tentative start time of 07:55 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Sumit Nagal vs Alejandro Tabilo Men's Singles Qualifier Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India. However, the live telecast is not expected to be available for qualifier matches. So, Sumit Nagal vs Alejandro Tabilo Men's singles Qualifier match is unlikely to get telecasted on TV. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Sumit Nagal vs Alejandro Tabilo Men's Singles Qualifier Match Online in India?

Sumit Nagal vs Alejandro Tabilo Men's Singles Qualifier Match live streaming is likely to be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online. No free live streaming of French Open 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee. You can also check the live score of the game here.

