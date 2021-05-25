Sumit Nagal will face Italian Roberto Marcora in the first round of Men’s Qualifiers at the French Open 2021. The clash will be played at Court 8 in Paris on May 25, 2021 (Tuesday). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two and will be aiming to emerge victorious. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sumit Nagal vs Roberto Marcora, French Open 2021 Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. French Open 2021 Qualifiers: Ankita Raina Beats Higher-Ranked Player Arina Rodionova to Make Winning Start.

Sumit Nagal is the number one ranked men’s singles competitor in India while his ATP tour ranking in singles currently stands at 143 in the world. Meanwhile, Roberto Marcora is ranked 192 in the world. Both the players will be hoping to make a mark on one of the biggest Grand Slams in the world and will be aiming to advance to the next round where they will face the winner of the Alejandro Tabilo vs Matthew Ebden clash.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2021 Sumit Nagal vs Roberto Marcora Men's Singles Qualifier Match?

Sumit Nagal vs Roberto Marcora Qualifier match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 25 (Tuesday). The match will be played at Court 8 and it has a tentative start time of 06:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Sumit Nagal vs Roberto Marcora Men's Singles Qualifier Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India. However, the live telecast is not expected to be available for qualifier matches. So, Sumit Nagal vs Roberto Marcora Men's singles Qualifier match is unlikely to get telecasted on TV. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Sumit Nagal vs Roberto Marcora Men's Singles Qualifier Match Online in India?

Sumit Nagal vs Roberto Marcora Men's Singles Qualifier Match live streaming is likely to be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online. No free live streaming of French Open 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

