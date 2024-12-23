Ahead of the Australian Open 2025, the star tennis player Alex de Minaur announced engagement with fellow tennis star girlfriend Katie Boulter. After a great 2024 season, both stars made the news public with the tennis power couple announcing the news on social media. Boulter took to Instagram to show off her new ring in a joint Instagram post. The pair have been together for almost five years and had played mixed doubles together at Wimbledon. Nick Kyrgios To Play Doubles With Novak Djokovic at Brisbane International 2025, Australian Tennis Star Makes Announcement via Instagram Story (See Pic).

Alex de Minaur Announces Engagement with Girlfriend Katie Boulter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)