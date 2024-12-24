Tennis star Max Purcell won’t be part of the Australian Open 2025. Currently ranked as the world number 12 in doubles has been provisionally suspended following a reported breach of the sport's anti-doping regulations. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) revealed that Max Purcell acknowledged the violation involving a prohibited method and voluntarily accepted the suspension. Purcell also shared a post on Instagram updating his fans. The suspension puts him out of action for all ATP and ITF events, including the upcoming Australian Open 2025. Year Ender 2024: Australian Open Scripting New Record and Springing UP New Stars in First Grand Slam of Season.

Max Purcell Accepts Ban For Anti-Doping Breach Ahead of Australian Open 2025

