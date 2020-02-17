The Undertaker to Face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, Deadman to Fight Against The Phenomenal One for the First Time in WWE

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The Undertaker has a special connection with WrestleMania. The Deadman holds the record of 21-0 at the flagship event of WWE. His winning streak was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. The Phenom wasn't seen at WrestleMania 35 last year. however, this year, good news for his fans is that WWE has planned to book him in a match against AJ Styles. WWE Universe for the first time ever will witness The Undertaker vs 'The Phenomenal One' AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. John Cena to Appear at WrestleMania 36, The Cenation Leader to Face Elias at the Flagship Event of WWE.

Currently, AJ Styles is out of action as he was injured last month during men's Royal Rumble Match, 2020. He is expected to return soon and get into a feud with The Undertaker, which means we can see Deadman soon. Fans can expect The Undertaker appear at the upcoming event WWE Super ShowDown where, AJ Styles can confront him for a match. The Undertaker vs AJ Styles match has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE NXT TakeOver Portland 2020 Results and Highlights: Adam Cole Defeats Tommaso Ciampa to Retain His Title, Charlotte Flair Attacks Rhea Ripley to Set Match at WrestleMania 36 (View Pics)

Dave Meltzer gave good reasons for booking The Undertaker match with AJ Styles, he said that The Phenomenal One is doing good as the heel character. Styles can be put into the match with The Undertaker as the heel guy and his reputation wouldn't get hit if he gets defeated by The Phenom. Also, putting The Undertaker in WrestleMania 36 card against AJ Styles is the perfect booking, considering that The Phenomenal One is one of the greatest talents.

The Undertaker was last seen in a tag team bout against Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin where he had team along with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules pay per view 2019. Undertaker won that match along with Roman Reigns. Now we can see him very soon in rivalry against The OC- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, where AJ Styles their leader is expected to interfere and confront The Phenom.