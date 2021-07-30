India is assured of a medal, at least a bronze, in the women’s boxing after Lovlina Lovlina Borgohain made it to the semi-finals of the Women’s Welterweight (69kg). The 23-year-old Indian boxer defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision to keep India’s hopes of winning the medal alive. Now that, Lovlina is assured of an Olympic medal, all eyes will be on her during her next boxing match. So when is Lovlina Borgohain’s next fight? Much on that below. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Reaches Semifinals, Assures India a Medal in Boxing.

Lovlina is all set to become the second Indian female boxer after Mary Kom and third overall after Vijender Singh to win a medal for India at the Olympic Games. The 23-year-old received a bye in the first round and the defeated Germany’s Nadine Apetz to make it to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, check out details of Lovlina Borgohain’s next fight and opponent.

When is Lovlina Borgohain Next Fight?

In the semi-final of Women’s Welterweight (69kg) Lovlina will be up against Turkey’s reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli. The bout will take place on August 04 at the Kokugikan Arena and will start at 11:00 AM IST.

Lovlina’s opponent Busenaz Surmeneli made it to the semis after being Poland’s Karolina Koszewska in Round of 16 and then Anna Lysenko of Ukraine in the quarter-final.

