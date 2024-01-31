It’s that time of the year when NBA fans are treated to a massive game between the best of the best in the league. Every year, the NBA All-Star game is one of the most viewed events in the history of the league. NBA’s top stars join in to compete in front of a packed audience. More importantly, fans, column writers, players and coaches decide the entrants of the match through voting – giving it wholesome meaning. Depending on these votes the starters of the NBA All-Star 2024 game are already announced. NBA 2023-24: Jalen Green-Alperen Sengun Become Youngest Duo with 30 Points, 10 Rebounds in Game; Achieve Feat in Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Match

This would be the 73rd edition of the NBA All-Star game and will be played in the traditional format – Eastern Conference All-Star vs Western Conference All-Stars. It will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, hosted by Indiana Pacers. This is the second time that Indianapolis will host the All-Star Game; the last time the game was played in the city was in 1985.

Complete NBA All-star 2024 schedule

A three-day long event will kick start with the 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game taking place on February 16th at 7:00 pm Eastern Time – meaning it will be live for the Indian fans on February 17th at 08:00 AM considering the time difference. The 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity game will be played at the Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James Becomes Only Third Lakers' Player to Score 30 Points With 20 Rebounds and 10 Assists in Single Game, Achieves Feat in Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Match.

Next up will be Panini Rising Stars games, featuring all the top-performing rookies and sophomore players in the league along with the G-league stars. League’s assistant coaches do have a say in these selections and the names are also out for the game. The 2024 NBA Panini Rising Stars game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers team at 09:00 pm Eastern time.

The following day, on 17th February ET it will be an array of games with an NBA Dunk contest, NBA three-point shooting contest and also NBA skills challenge. These skill-display games will be played on Lucas Oil Stadium. The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend has a new addition this season with Stephen Curry taking on Sabrina Ionescu in NBA vs WNBA 3-Point Challenge.

The main event game between Eastern Conference All-Stars and Western Conference All-Stars will be played on February 18 (ET) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled at 08:00 PM ET, while fans in India can watch the game live at 09:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).