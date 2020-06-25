Recently, it was confirmed that a developmental talent at WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, WWE has been conducting the test for COVID-19 on people who were present at the Performance Center. It has now been reported that multiple employees of WWE have tested coronavirus positive which include an in-ring talent. The list of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 also consists of Renee Young who is the wife of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. WWE Records First Coronavirus Case; Wrestler in Florida Performance Centre Tests Positive, TV Tapings Postponed.

Renee Young works as an interviewer in WWE and also host Backstage which was being telecast on FOX Sports. Currently, FOX has taken the decision to discontinue Backstage. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that WWE conducted tests this week and when the results came back, it was found several people have Covid-19. WWE continues to tape it shows in spite of the increasing cases of Covid-19. The company has even not yet disclose the name of in-ring talent and people who have tested positive. WWE Raw June 22, 2020 Results and Highlights: Dolph Ziggler Challenges Drew McIntyre For Title Match; Big Show Confronts Randy Orton & Ric Flair (View Pics)

Renee Young confirmed the news on her Twitter account of she being tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband Jon Moxley has also quarantined himself and will stay away from wrestling action for coming days. AEW owner Tony Khan has confirmed that Moxley informed them well in advance that he has had second-hand exposure to COVID. By this, Jon Moxley has played a big role in preventing the spread of this disease in AEW.

Renee Young Tests Positive For COVID-19

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Tony Khan Speaks About Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

WWE is indeed getting affected by this ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. The company is already bearing the loss to conduct shows without the presence of big superstars like Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar to name a few. These wrestlers have decided to stay away from in-ring action considering the current coronavirus situation in Florida, USA.

