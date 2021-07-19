Sixteen-time world champion John Cena finally returned to the WWE at the end of the Money In the Bank pay-per-view to engage in a face-off against universal champion Roman Reigns. Reigns had a gruelling match with Edge which he managed to win and just when he asked the crowd to acknowledge him after his victory, Cena's music hit and out came the former WWE champion to a huge pop in front of WWE's first live pay-per-view after the Thunderdome Era. The 44-year old then ran down the ramp, slid into the ring and performed his traditional 'You Can't See Me' gesture in front of Reigns as the show closed. John Cena Confirms WWE Return, Says ‘I Haven’t Had My Last Match’

It has been widely reported that in the past few weeks that WWE was planning to bring in some big names back into the mix and Cena's much awaited return is just an example of that. WWE also reported that Cena would be kicking off Monday Night Raw to talk about his next move. Also, if reports are to be believed, WWE is planning for a Cena vs Reigns main event at Summerslam in August. If this materialises, it would be the second time these two superstars faced each other in singles competition. Their last clash was way back in 2017 which Reigns won in what was widely believed to be a passing of the torch match.

Here are the results of Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view:

Roman Reigns beats Edge to retain Universal Championship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Bobby Lashley beats Kofi Kingston to retain WWE championship:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Charlotte beats Rhea Ripley to win the Raw Women's Championship:

Big E wins the men's Money In The Bank ladder match:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Nikki Cross wins the women's Money In The Bank ladder match:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

AJ Styles and Omos beat the Viking Raiders to retain the Raw Tag Team championships:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

The Usos defeat the Mysterios to win the Smackdown Tag Team championships:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

While Reigns is next set for a potential showdown against Cena, WWE has also reportedly planned to have Goldberg return to face Lashley for the WWE championship since reports have claimed that Brock Lesnar isn't ready to comeback just yet. Stay tuned to Monday Night Raw for more updates on these matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).