WWE RAW Results and Highlights: WWE Monday Night Raw episode on September 8 was a blockbuster affair with several interesting matches and impactful segments at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Among the highlights of the show was AJ Lee's return as she addressed her attack on Becky Lynch and challenged her and Seth Rollins to a match, with CM Punk as her partner. Also, The Usos had a verbal confrontation with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and LA Knight came out to help the brothers out against the two who have wreaked havoc. AJ Styles defeated El Grande Americano, getting some revenge for himself after the latter cost him the WWE Intercontinental Championship last week on Raw. AJ Lee Makes Shock Return to WWE After 10 Years, Takes Out Becky Lynch on Friday Night SmackDown to Aid Husband CM Punk in His Rivalry With Seth Rollins (Watch Videos).

Two more matches were made official for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, which is WWE's next PLE. AJ Lee and CM Punk would go up against women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match. Also, The Usos will be back as a team when they lock horns with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a blockbuster tag team match.

WWE Monday Night Raw Highlights

AJ Lee, CM Punk Confront Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

AJ Lee received a huge pop upon her return to WWE Raw and she was given a warm welcome by the fans. The former Divas Champion walked out with Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship and spoke about her decision to retire in 2015 and then work on her well-being, both physically and mentally and now, she is back. AJ Lee said that he wanted to like Becky Lynch up until she slapped her husband, CM Punk. Becky Lynch came out and interrupted her, asking for her title back. Seth Rollins also came out and joined his wife. AJ Lee and CM Punk To Face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Watch Video).

Seth Rollins Accepts AJ Lee's Challenge for Mixed Tag Team Match

IT'S OFFICIAL! AJ & PUNK vs. BECKY & SETH at WRESTLEPALOOZA! We're truly living in the greatest timeline. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kwsixp1FjD — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

AJ Lee then said that she wanted a tag team match in exchange for the title and soon, CM Punk made his way out as well. As Seth Rollins threatened to take away the Women's Intercontinental title from AJ Lee, the Second City Saint surprised Becky Lynch from behind and attempted to hit Seth Rollins with the GTS, but the latter escaped. Frustrated, Seth Rollins agreed to the match and AJ Lee returned the title back to Becky Lynch.

Jey Uso Shockingly Spears LA Knight

LA Knight faced off against Bronson Reed in what was a good match. The Megastar has had quite the rivalry with the Vision and he looked to be in control for a while against the Australian superstar. Bron Breakker was a constant distraction for LA Knight, who came close to winning after hitting an elbow off the top rope, but Bronson Reed kicked out. The closing moments of the match saw LA Knight take out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed hit the Jagged Edge for the win. After the match, both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked LA Knight and the Usos made the save. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Jey Uso Spears LA Knight

LA KNIGHT SAVED JEY USO AND JEY REPAID HIM WITH A SPEAR???

What is going on with him? pic.twitter.com/tyTh7Z7RiW

— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

Jimmy Uso came out first and was followed by Jey Uso. Just when it seemed that the Usos were being overpowered, LA Knight brought out a steel chair to fend off Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. But after this, Jey Uso shockingly speared LA Knight to close the show, much to Jimmy Uso's surprise. Could a heel turn be around the corner for Jey Uso?

Rusev Defeats Penta

Rusev defeated Penta in an entertaining match. The Bulgarian Brute showed how tough he is by beating Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. Penta put his best foot forward but was distracted by the New Day and Grayson Waller. Penta took out Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston with a suicide dive and hit the Mexican Destroyer as well. But it was Rusev who came out with the win after a distraction by Rusev.

AJ Styles Criticises Raw Officials, Beats El Grade Americano

AJ Styles came out and said that he was, for the first time in his life, without anyone by his side. He said that Luke and Gallows weren't there with him anymore and Michin was also on SmackDown. Plus, he stated that there was someone who did not want him to win and even be on the roster in the first place. In this match against El Grande Americano, AJ Styles was distracted by another El Grande Americano, but was helped by Dragon Lee. AJ Styles went on to pick up the win by hitting his finisher, the Styles Clash. The Rock Muscle Loss: WWE and Hollywood Star Dwayne Johnson's Latest Slimmed-Down Appearance Surprises Fans at Venice Film Festival.

Other Results and Highlights from WWE Monday Night Raw

Nikki Bella and Asuka faced each other, but it was the Empress of Tomorrow who came out on top in the end. Tension continued to simmer between Rhea Ripley and the Kabuki Warriors, who had a tense confrontation backstage. Plus, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Lyra Valkyria with some help from Roxanne Perez.

