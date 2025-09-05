The September 5 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be the fallout show for the recently concluded WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE event. The Clash in Paris concluded last Sunday and featured multiple big names during the PLE. This week's Friday Night SmackDown is set to air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, USA. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Results: Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Retain World Heavyweight Title, John Cena Beats Logan Paul and Other Highlights From PLE in France.

This September 5 episode of the Blue Brand will see multiple big names, including the 17-time World Champion John Cena, CM Punk, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, and the Viper Randy Orton. The promotion has announced two massive appearances in Chicago, which will set the tone for the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE.

John Cena Makes His Final Appearance in Chicago

The 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena will make his final appearance in Chicago. This will be John Cena's 8th last WWE appearance. After this week's Friday Night SmackDown, there will be only seven dates left for the 17-time World Champion on his retirement tour.

For those unversed, John Cena's farewell tour is set to conclude in December. During this week's episode of the Blue Brand, Cena is expected to address the crowd after he secured a victory over social media star Logan Paul in the recently concluded WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE. Watch John Cena Notch Up His 99th PLE Win as 17-Time World Champion Pins Logan Paul in Hard-Fought Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 (See Video Highlights).

CM Punk to Appear

CM Punk had a heated exchange with Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, during the recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch interrupted CM Punk's callout of Seth Rollins, and she humiliated Punk and slapped him multiple times. During this week's Friday Night SmackDown, CM Punk will make his appearance in Chicago.

Meanwhile, no matches have been confirmed for this week's Friday Night SmackDown. However, the Viper Randy Orton and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton are being advertised for the show.

