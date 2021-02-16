New Delhi, Feb 16: LG Electronics on Tuesday announced the global rollout of its 2021 TV lineup that features new OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs. The comprehensive collection offers a wider range of screen sizes from the most compact 43 inches to a new-to-market 83 inches and a mesmerizing 88 inches TV. LG's 2021 OLED TVs (series Z1, G1, C1, B1, A1) boast self-lit panels that produce ultra-sharp, ultra-realistic picture quality and smooth, natural motion. CES 2021: ‘LG Rollable’ Smartphone & Virtual Human ‘Reah Keem’ Introduced.

"All models in the G1 series feature the new OLED evo technology, the next step in the evolution of OLED TVs that delivers better luminosity for higher brightness and punchy images with amazing clarity, detail and realism," the company said in a statement. "An exciting addition for 2021, QNED Mini LED TVs to take LCD TV picture quality to the next level. Available in an array of 8K (models QNED99, QNED95) and 4K (models QNED90, QNED85) and 4K options, these models employ LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and Mini LED backlighting to achieve deeper blacks, more vibrant, accurate colors and greater contrast than conventional LCD televisions," the company said.

The C1 series, LG's most popular OLED TV range, offers the most screen size options to accommodate diverse user needs and spaces, starting with the space-friendly 48-inch all the way up to the expansive 83-inch. Of the entire LG 2021 TV lineup, the new NanoCell 8K and 4K TV offerings provide the greatest number of options with a large selection of 8K (models NANO99, NANO 95) and 4K range (models NANO90, NANO85, NANO80, NANO77, NANO75) units to choose from.

Every model in the 2021 LG TV lineup supports the advanced HDMI 2.1 feature, enhanced audio return channel (eARC). The user experience offered by LG's newest TVs is now more convenient than ever thanks to webOS 6.0, the latest version of the company's intuitive smart TV platform. Select TV series, models and sizes will begin rolling out to participating retailers in the first quarter continuing throughout the year with specific dates and lineups announced locally, the company said.

