New Delhi, May 21: Accenture will reportedly promote around 50,000 employees globally by the end of June this year, following a delay of about six months. As per reports, the company has also announced to offer salary hike to eligible staff members. These pay hikes are expected to range between 3 per cent and 13 per cent and will apply to employees at Level 8 positions and above.

As per a report of Bloomberg, which cites an internal memo, Accenture will promote nearly 50,000 employees worldwide in June. The company is said to have informed its staff on Tuesday that the promotions will include around 15,000 people in India, 11,000 in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, and approximately 10,000 across the US. Foxconn Investment in India: Apple’s Key Supplier for iPhones Investing USD 1.5 Billion To Expand Operations, Looking To Set Up Supply Chains Outside China.

With a global workforce of around 8,01,000 employees, the upcoming promotions in June will reportedly cover about 6% of Accenture’s total staff. These promotions were initially expected to take place in December last year but were postponed to June. In the memo, Accenture reportedly said, “Our operating margin, how we measure profitability as a percentage of revenue, contracted compared to adjusted operating margin for the second quarter last year.”

As per reports, Accenture managers are expected to inform employees about the June promotions between May 26 and May 29. The detailed communication regarding individual promotions will reportedly be shared with employees on May 29. The global IT and consulting firm has also rolled out salary hikes ranging from 3 per cent to 13 per cent. These pay increases will apply to employees at Level 8 Associate Manager and above, marking Accenture’s first salary revision at this level in over two and a half years, as reported by Moneycontrol. Gemini App Crosses 400 Million Monthly Active Users, Sees Strong Growth With Gemini 2.5 AI Models, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Some employees may receive double-digit salary hikes. Accenture has described the current market situation as challenging, pointing to an “elevated level of uncertainty in the global economic and geopolitical environment.”

