Washington, November 17: Amazon Black Friday Sale has begun from November 17, 2023 and will end on November 27, 2023. During this period of 10 days, Amazon will offer the most lucrative deals on different electronic items including smartphones, TVs, earbuds, tablets, vacuum cleaners, security cameras, laptops, home appliances, and more. During the Black Friday Sale, Amazon will also offer discounts and deals on the apparels, office items, utensils, kitchen appliances, and almost all the categories.

During Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023, the customers can purchase many electronic items including their favourite smartphone and tablets at lowest price availing deals and offers. During the Amazon's Black Friday Sale in 2023, the customers will be able to buy devices from brands like Samsung, Lenovo and others that offers premium smartphones in the country. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chip Announced With ‘On-Device AI’ Capability; Check First Smartphone Brands To Adopt Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023: Best Deals and Offers on Smartphones:

Amazon will be giving unbelievable discounts that will get help you get favourite device and also you save money. According to reports, maximum discount will be provided on the Apple Watch 9 Series launched in September. If you are an Samsung enthusiast, you can explore these options to get the maximum discount during Black Friday Sale 2023 on Amazon. Realme GT 5 Pro Likely To Launch in China Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor: Check Out Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details.

During this Amazon lack Friday Sale 2023, you can buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone at starting price of $899 which is originally listed on the website at $1,199. The other smartphones from Samsung include Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra+, Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung Galaxy A23, and more.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023: Best Deals and Offers on Tablets:

Samsung and Lenovo both are offering their tablets at discounted rates during the Black Friday Sale on Amazon. Samsung offers its tablets with up to 43% off. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 10.4-inch screen is available on Amazon at starting price of $199 which is originally listed on the website at $349. The other tablets from Samsung are Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy, and Tab A7 are available at up to 35% discounted rates from their listed prices. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New ‘AI-Powered Chats’ Feature for Beta Testers, Announces To Launch for All Users in Coming Weeks.

Other brands like Lenovo is offering its Tab M9-2023 at 30% discounted rates at $109, originally listed at $149.9 on the website. Besides the smartphones, you can explore a wide range of the other items on the Amazon website. The Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023 will end on November 27 and till then, the customers have chance to take advantage of the offers on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).