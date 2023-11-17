Mumbai, November 17: Realme GT 5 Pro is the upcoming smartphone expected to soon launch in India. Realme is expected to introduce its new smartphone first in China and then launch it in other countries, including India. According to reports, the new Realme smartphone will likely feature a better camera, display and latest Snapdragon flagship processor.

Realme has yet to announce the dates for its upcoming smartphone; however, recently, the device was spotted on Weibo and Twitter accounts showing some of the design features of the Realme GT 5 Pro. The reports said the new device will offer great performance, a camera and a unique design. Below are the features to expect from the upcoming GT 5 Pro. iQOO Teases Its New 'iQOO 12 5G Alpha Edition' Ahead of Launch, Check More Details Here.

Realme GT 5 Pro Flagship Camera Teased:

Realme GT 5 Pro flagship camera teased. pic.twitter.com/XkcoG0m3gC — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 14, 2023

Realme GT 5 Pro Expected Features and Specifications:

According to the reports, the new GT 5 Pro will be the first smartphone with Dolby Vision HDR Video shooting support. The device is expected to feature three cameras with a primary 50MP camera rumoured to be powered by a Sony Lytia LYT-808 sensor. The ultrawide camera on the smartphone may launch with the expected OmniVision "OV08D10" sensor. The telephoto camera on the smartphone is expected to be 50MP camera with an IMX890 sensor. On the front, the reports said the device may feature a 32MP camera.

The device will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch display with up to 1.5K resolution and 3,000nits of peak brightness. As per the reports, the Chinese smartphone company may offer the best feature targeting younger users. The reports mentioned that the new Realme smartphone may launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering powerful performance in its segment. The device will likely launch with flagship-level features and mark its entry among the first line of devices to feature the latest Qualcomm processor. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New ‘AI-Powered Chats’ Feature for Beta Testers, Announces To Launch for All Users in Coming Weeks.

Realme GT 5 Pro Expected Launch in India:

Amid the excitement for upcoming smartphones in November and December, many smartphones with expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor have been teased ahead of the launch, and others have their details leaked online. According to the reports, Realme will launch its new Realme GT 5 Pro in November 2023. Following the launch in China, the company will also introduce it to the global market, including India probably in early 2024.

