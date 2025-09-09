New Delhi, September 9: Apple is set to unveil its next generation of iPhones on Tuesday at its highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event, marking the company’s biggest product launch of the year. The new line-up is expected to include four iPhone models powered by the advanced A19 and A19 Pro chips, promising faster performance and significant feature upgrades.

While the overall design may not change drastically from last year’s iPhone 16, Apple is banking on artificial intelligence features and improved user experience to draw buyers. Apple is also likely to introduce an extra-thin Air model, measuring less than 5.5 mm thick, as part of its expanding product range. The company has been positioning its iPhones to integrate more AI-driven capabilities, though some major updates, such as a smarter Siri assistant, are scheduled for next year. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Specifications Leaked Ahead of Apple Event 2025; Check Details Including Expected Price.

The iPhone 16, which was the first to be designed for a wider range of AI features, saw strong demand but fell slightly short of expectations as some promised improvements were delayed. The upcoming models are expected to build on that foundation, aiming to attract new buyers and strengthen Apple’s ecosystem. Investor excitement is already visible, with Apple’s stock showing strong momentum in the past month. Analysts project that sales could climb by around 2 per cent to 232 million iPhones in 2026, helping the company maintain steady growth in its services business. What Is Apple Calendar Spam? Know How To Delete Spam Calendars and Events on iPhone.

India is playing an increasingly important role in Apple’s strategy, both as a rising consumer market with more retail stores and a growing middle class, and as a key manufacturing hub. “At some point, India could start playing the kind of role that China has played for Apple, which would be a clear positive for the company’s growth,” said Viram Shah, Founder and CEO of Vested Finance.

