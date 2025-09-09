iPhone 17 series will launch today at Apple’s "awe dropping" event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The new series is expected to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to replace the previous Plus model and could be the slimmest iPhone ever made. Ahead of the launch, battery details of the iPhone 17 series have reportedly leaked. As per reports, the iPhone 17 may come with a 3,692mAh battery, iPhone 17 Air with 3,149mAh, iPhone 17 Pro with 4,252mAh, and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a 5,088mAh battery. Additionally, the iPhone 17 is expected to start at a price of around INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17Air model may cost around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may be priced at INR 1,39,900 and INR 1,64,900, respectively. iPhone 17 Launch Today: Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 Expected To Join Along With iPhone 17 Series Models in Upcoming ‘Awe Dropping’ Event; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

iPhone 17 Series Battery Specifications Leaked

The iPhone 17 lineup battery capacities have been leaked through a Chinese regulatory database 🚨 Source: @VNchocoTaco pic.twitter.com/cyuEn5O0V4 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 8, 2025

