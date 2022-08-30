San Francisco: The iPhone 14 lineup may arrive with 30W fast charging, a significant jump from 20W being used in the iPhone 13 lineup. According to reports, an unnamed charger brand is allegedly sending out 30W iPhone 14 adapters for early access and review. This company believes Apple will be advertising 30W charging as a feature of the iPhone 14 series, reports AppleInsider. Apple iPhone 14 May Come With Satellite Communication Support: Report.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was able to support 27W charging temporarily in a test, suggesting that 30W support is possible. It is not yet clear if the 30W charging would be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models or be available to all four iPhone 14 models.

Apple recently released two 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters to be used for charging the MacBook Air and iPhone simultaneously. The iPhone 14 lineup is set to be announced during an event on September 7. The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports. Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 base model is rumoured to cost $799, which is the same price as the iPhone 13. The tech giant has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

