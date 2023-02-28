New Delhi, February 28 : The upcoming iPhone 15 series from Apple is certainly one of the most speculated devices out there. Soon after the iPhone 14 series’ launch, innumerable rumours and leaked details have been pouring in about the iPhone 15.

Till now, a lot of leaked design and feature details are thought to be really making their way on the iPhone 15 series. Now, as per an analyst, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature absolutely no physical buttons. Let’s find out all details known so far. Xiaomi 13 Pro Flagship Smartphone Officially Unveiled in India; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Apple iPhone 15 – All Known Leaked Details and Speculations So Far :

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be comprised of four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is also speculated to be renamed at the iPhone 15 Ultra. MWC 2023: HONOR Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Launched Globally With Stunning Cameras; Know Key Specifications, Features Here.

The iPhone 15 series is likely to get USB Type C port replacing the Lightning port from Apple. However, the lower and higher variants might have different USB Type C ports.

All the iPhone 15 variants are speculated to feature Apple’s new Dynamic Island. The lower variants of the upcoming iPhone generation are also said to be offering 48 MP rear primary camera.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is also likely to bring back the curved design from the past generations, and ditch the more recent flat design. Hence, it is expected to get a curved chassis, but not a curved display.

As per the reports of a popular tipster Ice Universe, the top-end model iPhone 15 Pro Max or the iPhone 15 Ultra may feature no physical buttons whatsoever, which would be a design leap from Apple.

As per some renders of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, the range topping model would get solid-state buttons, along with a tad thicker styling, a Dynamic Island housing the cameras, the more elegant curved design, and a USB C port.

As per the analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo the higher iPhone 15 Pro models may not feature any physical buttons. According to reports, the new solid-state buttons would respond better to the user's touch without physically pressing any button, which is basically similar to an on-screen touch button.

As per the speculations, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to get Taptic Engines that will be located internally on the left and right sides of the device to offer force feedback offering physical button pressing feel to the users.

This would also enable Apple to pack in battery inside the phones owing to freed up space. However, there’s no concrete details available yet, Hence, these speculations should always be taken with a pinch of salt. The new Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to launch later this year in the September-October period, going by the previous iPhone launch timelines.

