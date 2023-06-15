California, June 15: Last year Apple launched the iPhone 14 series with market camera sensor difference between the lower and higher models. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus came with 12 MP cameras, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models boasted of 48 MP cameras. This is reportedly going to change in the upcoming iPhone 15 series, as the entire iPhone 15 range is supposedly set to get endowed with 48 MP sensors.

As per the leaked reports, Sony has asked TSMC for more colour filters for its camera sensors, and the number of 48 MP sensors needed is significantly higher compared to last year. Hence, it is thought to be featured in the lesser models of the iPhone 15. iPhone 15 Release Date in India: From Launch Date to Design and Cameras, Here’s Everything Known So Far.

Apple uses its camera sensors from the Japanese tech giant Sony, but even if the iPhone 15 vanilla, iPhone 15 Plus do come with 48 MP sensors, it doesn’t mean that the camera quality will be same as that of the higher models. Apple is expected to offer some unique specialities to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max including better lenses. Moreover, the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max that is also speculated as the iPhone 15 Ultra is said to be featuring a periscope camera with up to 6x optical zoom. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaked; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

The higher iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are also likely to get powered by a brand new A17 Bionic processor and other goodies, while the base models may remain stuck with A16 chipset.

