Apple iPhone SE 3 is likely to be launched next year. Apple tipster 'Ming-Chi Kuo' has revealed the upcoming line-up of Apple's iPhones and according to him, Apple will not launch the successor of the iPhone SE 2020 this year. The next-gen model of iPhone SE 2020 will be introduced next year instead, and is likely to be called as iPhone SE 3. Ming-Chi Kuo said that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could carry a similar design and display size as that of iPhone SE 2020. Apple iPhone 13 Series Likely to Come With Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 Modem: Report.

Apple's upcoming phone will be introduced as a 5G model with a new chipset. The tipster didn't reveal which processor will Apple use in its iPhone SE 3 phone but previous reports have claimed that it could come packed with the same chipset that will be used in iPhone 14 lineup or the current A14 Bionic. As the iPhone SE 3 is to reportedly debut by next year, it doesn't mean that Apple will not launch an SE model this year.

As per a new report, Apple could introduce the iPhone SE Plus device later this year. iPhone SE Plus is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display, a 12MP dual rear camera module, an A14 processor without 5G support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

