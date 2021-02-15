New Delhi, Feb 15: Apple partners in India on Monday launched a a nationwide "GetActiveIndia" challenge for Apple Watch users, aimed at encouraging people to stay active and fit by closing their Activity rings on their Watch everyday. The challenge by Apple's national distributors (Redington/Ingram) and authorised resellers will run from February 15 to March 14. By closing the Activity Rings everyday, participants accumulate points which improves the ranking of the city they represent on the overall leaderboard. Apple Days Sales: Amazon India Offer Deals on iPhone 12 Mini, Others, Sales Will Be Live Until February 17.

Apple Partners ‘GetActiveIndia' Challenge (Photo Credits: IndiaiStore)

Each day, participants are awarded an Achievement badge on the Challenges App basis the points earned, which is 40 points for a Bronze, 60 points for a Silver and 80m points for a Gold badge, according to the Apple partners. Apple Watch comes with plethora of health benefits, like showing cardio fitness levels, ECG, Fall Detection and more.

Apple Watch already estimates average and higher levels of VO2 max during vigorous outdoor walks, runs, or hikes, which many runners and other athletes monitor to improve performance. To participate in the "GetActiveIndia" challenge, just download Challenges App on your iPhone, enter the code 'India' and select the city.

Based on the individual's body weight, participant's are assigned a Move goal by the Challenges App. Participants earn 12 points each time they close the Move Ring. A maximum of 36 Move points can be earned each day. Exercise points are awarded on closing the Exercise Ring on Apple Watch.

Participants earn 12 points each time they close the Exercise Ring. A maximum of 36 Move points can be earned each day. Participants earn 1 point for each Stand hour and a maximum of 14 Stand points can be earned each day. Participants earn 12 bonus points each day on closing all three Activity Rings in one day. Participants can join the GetActiveIndia Challenge anytime during the course of the challenge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).