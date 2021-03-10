Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone maker, officially launched the ROG Phone 5 Series in the Indian market. The ROG Phone 5 series comprises ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate phones. The ROG Phone 5 Series will go on sale from April 15, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Asus has made some cosmetic changes to its new gaming smartphones. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Series comes with built-in dot-matrix technology. The company has also incorporated a rear matrix PMOLED display called ROG Vision that supports customisable graphics while loading games or entering X mode. Asus ROG Phone 5 Launching Tomorrow in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.
Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
All India prices revealed! Get ready to #RuleThemAll. The ROG Phone 5 (8/128GB) @₹49,999 and (12/256GB) @₹57,999. The ROG Phone 5 pro (16/512GB) @₹69,999. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate (18/512GB) will be available for ₹79,999. #ROGPhone5 #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus
— ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) March 10, 2021
For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a macro sensor. At the front, there is a 24MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Asus ROG Phone 5 Series comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.
The ROG Phone 5 Pro sports the same specifications as of ROG Phone 5 except for the memory configuration. The device will be offered in 16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage. The handset also comes with a small OLED screen at the rear which is customisable and can show notifications as well. On the Other hand, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with 18GB RAM + 512GB internal storage. Coming to the pricing, the ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 12GB & 256GB variant costs Rs 57,999. The ROG Phone 5 Pro gets a price tag of Rs 69,999 for the sole 16GB & 512GB model. On the other hand, ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will be offered at Rs 79,999 for the lone 18GB & 512GB internal storage variant.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).