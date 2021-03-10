Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone maker, officially launched the ROG Phone 5 Series in the Indian market. The ROG Phone 5 series comprises ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate phones. The ROG Phone 5 Series will go on sale from April 15, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Asus has made some cosmetic changes to its new gaming smartphones. The Asus ROG Phone 5 Series comes with built-in dot-matrix technology. The company has also incorporated a rear matrix PMOLED display called ROG Vision that supports customisable graphics while loading games or entering X mode. Asus ROG Phone 5 Launching Tomorrow in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Asus ROG Phone 5 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

All India prices revealed! Get ready to #RuleThemAll. The ROG Phone 5 (8/128GB) @₹49,999 and (12/256GB) @₹57,999. The ROG Phone 5 pro (16/512GB) @₹69,999. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate (18/512GB) will be available for ₹79,999. #ROGPhone5 #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) March 10, 2021

For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a macro sensor. At the front, there is a 24MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Asus ROG Phone 5 Series comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Asus ROG Phone 5 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

The ROG Phone 5 Pro sports the same specifications as of ROG Phone 5 except for the memory configuration. The device will be offered in 16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage. The handset also comes with a small OLED screen at the rear which is customisable and can show notifications as well. On the Other hand, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with 18GB RAM + 512GB internal storage. Coming to the pricing, the ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 12GB & 256GB variant costs Rs 57,999. The ROG Phone 5 Pro gets a price tag of Rs 69,999 for the sole 16GB & 512GB model. On the other hand, ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will be offered at Rs 79,999 for the lone 18GB & 512GB internal storage variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).