Asus, the Taiwan based smartphone maker is all set to launch its RoG Phone 5 device in India tomorrow. The RoG Phone 5 handset will be a gaming smartphone and will succeed the RoG Phone 3 that was launched in India last year. The phone is expected to deliver ultra-high specifications and a gaming experience like never before. A few weeks back, key specifications of the device were leaked online and they are as follows. Asus ROG Phone 5 Listed on Geekbench, Likely To Come With 18GB RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 5 (Photo Credits: TENNA)

The RoG Phone 5 is likely to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming handset could get Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

ROG PHONE 5 | @Aadii_Sawant | Rule Them All (2/3) Join us for the virtual launch of ROG Phone 5 in India on the 10th of March 2021 at 4:15 PM. Set reminder here: https://t.co/YK6Kmgv07t — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) March 8, 2021

For photography, the phone might get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main shooter. The upcoming gaming smartphone could be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Connectivity options may include a 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi 6 & more. The device could also get an attachable cooling fan with design enhancements like on the RoG Phone 3. Pricing and other details of the phone will be announced during its launch event.

