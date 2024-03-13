New Delhi, March 13: Xiaomi is expected to introduce its upcoming smartphone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, soon. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is anticipated to come with the latest upgrade from its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, which was introduced back in August 2023.

As per a report of Gizmochina, key specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 have been leaked. The leaked information is expected to provide a glimpse into the upcoming foldable smartphones from Xiaomi. The rumoured launch time for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 might be around August 2024. The launch date has not been confirmed by Xiaomi but it is based on the launch dates of the last Mix Fold series smartphones. POCO X6 Neo 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6080’ Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is rumored to come with a durable body and an improved hinge design, which aims to reduce the visibility of the crease on the folding screen. The enhancement in the design of the Mix Fold 4 is also expected to extend the lifespan of the smartphone. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Mix Fold 4 will likely come with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. iQOO Z9 Turbo Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to have a 5000mAh, which might support 100W fast charging capabilities, which is an improvement from the Mix Fold 3's 4800mAh battery and 67W fast charging support. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is expected to feature a 50MP main camera with a new periscope lens. The smartphone is also expected to feature satellite connectivity, which might offer two-way communication. The Mix Fold 4 will likely come with an IP rating for water and dust resistance. The weight of the smartphone is expected to range between 220gm and 240gm.

