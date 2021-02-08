A new Black Shark gaming device has been surfaced on Google Play Console with a codename 'Penrose'. At the end of the last month, a new Black Shark phone was spotted with a codename 'kaiser' and model number 'KSR-A0'. Reports have claimed that both the devices are the Xiaomi owned Black Shark 4 & Black Shark 4 Pro. The company has not revealed any information about the launch of Black Shark 4 series but reports have said that both the devices are expected to be launched soon. Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Black Shark 3 Pro; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Black Shark 4 (Photo Credits: Google Play Console)

According to the Google Play Console listing, Black Shark 4 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset whereas the base model i.e. Black Shark 4 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. But several reports have claimed that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 will power the upcoming Black Shark 4 series.

The listing also reveals an FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Black Shark 4 Pro smartphone will be offered in a single 12GB RAM and will run on Android 10 operating system. The pro variant is yet to appear in the database of China's TENAA certification, however, the Black Shark 4 mobile was spotted this month certified by TENAA and will be offered with a 6.67-inch display, a 4,500mAh battery, Android 11 OS. Both devices are expected to come with 120W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).