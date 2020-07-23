Asus, the gaming smartphone manufacturer launched its ROG Phone 3 smartphone in India last night. The handset is undeniably the next evolution of the gaming smartphone. With the help of absolute power, enhanced audio, better phone controls, the power-packed gaming phone delivers unimaginable gaming experiences. On the other hand, Black Shark 3 Pro was launched in China this March that comes with dedicated gaming shoulder buttons as well as a bunch of accessories for a better gaming experience. Lets put these gaming smartphones against each other to find out which is a better offering on paper. Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 49,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Asus ROG Phone 3 sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels & a 144Hz refresh rate. For clicking photographs, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera system featuring a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 5MP tertiary shooter.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Photo Credits: Asus India Twitter)

For clicking selfies & video calls, there is a 24MP front snapper. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, the gaming device is mated up to 12GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage. The mobile phone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharging facility.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Photo Credits: Asus India Twitter)

On the other side, Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a 7.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120x1440 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate & an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In terms of camera, the Black Shark 3 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera module sporting a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP secondary lens & a 5MP shooter.

Black Shark 3 Pro (Photo Credits: Black Shark)

At the front, there is a 20MP selfie snapper. The gaming smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W standard charger & comes with up to 12GB of RAM & 256Gb of internal storage. The Black Shark 3 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

Black Shark 3 Pro (Photo Credits: Black Shark)

Coming to the prices, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is priced at Rs 49,999 for 8GB & 128GB variant whereas the 12GB & 26GB model gets a price tag of Rs 57,999. Black Shark 3 Pro base Model Cost CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs 49,500) whereas the top-end variant is launched at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 52,600).

