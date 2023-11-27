Byju’s Names Jiny Thattil As Chief Technology Officer, Following Exit of Anil Goel

"We are delighted to promote Jiny Thattil as the CTO of Byju's. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role as we continue to rebuild for greater efficiency and sustainability," Arjun Mohan, India CEO of Byju's, said in a statement.

Technology IANS| Nov 27, 2023 03:53 PM IST
Byju’s Names Jiny Thattil As Chief Technology Officer, Following Exit of Anil Goel
BYJU's Logo (Photo Credit: Official Website)

New Delhi, November 27: Edtech major Byju's on Monday announced the elevation of Jiny Thattil as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) following the departure of Anil Goel, who is leaving the company after three years.

Thattil, who has been serving as Senior Vice President, Engineering, brings extensive experience in building and scaling engineering teams, delivering business and customer outcomes, and driving innovation across multiple product lines and platforms, the company said. BYJU’s Layoffs: Edtech Major Regrets ‘Delays’ in Settling Dues of Laid-Off Employees.

“We are delighted to promote Jiny Thattil as the CTO of Byju's. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role as we continue to rebuild for greater efficiency and sustainability," Arjun Mohan, India CEO of Byju's, said in a statement.

According to the company, this transition is part of Byju's ongoing strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to further enhance operational efficiency.

Thattil, with a career spanning over 25 years in the software industry, has demonstrated leadership and a deep understanding of diverse domains, including e-commerce, advertising, analytics, payments, online banking, personal finance, business intelligence, healthcare, and transportation. BYJU’s Denies Receiving Any ‘Show-Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate’ Over Alleged Violations Under FEMA Act Worth USD 1.08 Billion.

He has successfully delivered large-scale enterprise and consumer products for global markets, covering North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, the company mentioned. He has also contributed to the post-acquisition integration of various subsidiaries of Byju's. In previous roles, he has worked with marquee companies like Happay, Amazon, InMobi, GE Healthcare, etc.

    Tags:
    Anil Goel BYJU Byju's chief technology officer Europe Jiny Thattil North America
