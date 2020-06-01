Children’s Day 2020 (June 1) Google Doodle Displays Cute Paper Crafts to Acknowledge Kids’ Creativity & Art, Honours International Day for the Protection of Children

Children’s Day 2020 (June 1) Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

June 1 is celebrated as International Day for the Protection of Children. The day is observed to stand in solidarity with the kids who are fighting abuse, violence and worse, raising awareness about the small changes that can be made to make the world safer for them. As we celebrate the International Day for the Protection of Children 2020 today, June 1, tech giant has taken a unique approach to celebrating the day. The Children’s Day 2020 (June) Google Doodle is a cute display of many paper crafts that kids love to make. From boats, kites and paper plane, the Google Doodle for International Children’s Day captures the many imaginations they kids have and their wonderful creations. International Day for Protection of Children 2020 Date and Significance: Know About The Day That Raises Awareness on Children’s Rights.

Children are special. They are the future generations of every countries, responsible for making the world a better place to live in. Hence, their nurture with appropriate care is very significant. But there are kids who have been the victim of abuse, violence and more than worse. Their creativity is challenged, as they battle with the violence against them. It was in 1949, when the Women’s International Democratic Federation established the international day for the protection of children. The day aims to make our surroundings a better place, and safer for kids. The Google Doodle for Children’s Day 2020 accurately captures the creative mind of kids. International Children’s Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Greetings, Childhood Quotes and SMS to Send on International Day for Protection of Children.

It is important to motivate them and identify their interest area, to support them. The art and craft is one such creative field, where kids love to explore their imaginations of the world. The doodle could not represent it any better. It beautifully showcases children and their love for paper crafts—in making things, as per their imaginations.

International Day for the Protection of Children 2020 is bound to be different because of the pandemic. But it gives us an opportunity to give our time to think about kids who are living in an uprotected environment, battling their stress and the fear of pandemic. It is our responsibility to give the children a safer environment, as they grow up.