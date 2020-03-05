Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple, Netflix, Amazon Pull Out of SXSW 2020 Festival Conference Over COVID-19 Concerns

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, March 5: Apple, Netflix and Amazon have joined the growing list of tech companies opting not to participate in the 2020 edition of South by Southwest (SXSW) festival conference amid growing coronavirus concerns. Earlier, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok said they would not attend the massive culture and tech event. Apple said that it would no longer participate, cancelling its world premiere of Spike Jonze's documentary, "Beastie Boys Story," as well as its screenings of animated musical series "Central Park" and docuseries "Home," Variety reported on Wednesday.

Netflix has cancelled five film screenings including feature film "Uncorked," and four documentaries: "A Secret Love," "L.A. Originals," "Mucho Mucho Amor," "Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics," and a panel for #BlackExcellence. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Man From Ghaziabad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Total Cases Rise to 30.

Additionally, Amazon Studios confirmed its decision to withdraw from SXSW, axing its screenings of "Upload" and "Tales of the Loop," which had included Q&As with the cast and crew.

As per report, Organizers of SXSW continue to say the annual music, technology and entertainment festival in Austin, Texas, is still on for March 13-22. Earlier, officials for the city of Austin said the festival will still go forward.