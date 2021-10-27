The cryptocurrency market in India is unpredictable, as the government is in the process of regulating crypto due to concerns surrounding illegal practices and volatility. However, crypto exchanges and apps are currently available to use in India. Nearly all cryptocurrency exchanges available have mobile applications that investors can use to check their accounts, view prices, make trades, send crypto and more. Below are a few of the best cryptocurrency exchange apps available in India. Are Cryptocurrencies Legal in India? Here’s How You Can Buy & Sell Bitcoin, Ethereum & Dogecoin

WazirX

WazirX is India's most successful crypto exchange so far. The platform provides its customers with peer-to-peer transaction capabilities and manages a technology that is capable of processing millions of transactions and can scale up the framework to satisfy rising demands. WazirX provides a smooth and efficient trading experience across all platforms-web, Android & iOS mobile, Windows, and Mac applications. The exchange has an innovative KYC system in which identity verification takes place within a few hours of registration.

CoinDCX

CoinDCX was launched on April 7, 2018, with the goal of offering a user-friendly experience where users can access a wide variety of financial products and services enabled by industry-leading security and insurance protection processes. Other than bank transfers, different payment strategies such as UPI and IMPS are also approved.

Bitbns

Bitbns is a peer-peer (P2P) sharing site to offer and take bitcoins. The P2P model allows users to purchase and sell cryptocurrency without the intervention of a third party. Bitbns lets you automate your orders with advanced tools & features. With 98+ cryptocurrencies currently listed, Bitbns allows users to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies at the best available rates and provides ease of trading like no other cryptocurrency exchange.

CoinSwitch Kuber

CoinSwitch Kuber is a stable and user-friendly crypto trading site for users in India. Its users can access the combined liquidity of India's leading cryptocurrency exchanges to get the best offer and trade instantaneously after finishing KYC/AML procedures. CoinSwitch Kuber software is the best cryptocurrency exchange for Indians, offering a smooth user experience with a clear user interface. The platform is ideal for beginners as well as daily doers.

ZebPay

ZebPay is a popular crypto exchange and app in India that offers a clean interface that still offers advanced trading features. Users can make payments on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and enjoy an enhanced safety feature for disabling any outgoing payments or transfers. Users can also set trading alerts, trade pairs and purchase a range of cryptos with little slippage.

There is speculation that the Reserve Bank of India might introduce its own cryptocurrency in the coming future. Till then, these cryptocurrency exchange apps might serve your craving for crypto trade. What looks like a simple trading app can revolutionise the entire digital marketplace as the adoption of crypto increases over time.

