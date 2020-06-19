Cyber Attack From 'State Based Actor' in Australia: Here's What it Means

Canberra, June 19: The Australian government announced that it has been a target of a massive cyber-attack on Friday morning. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that the government as well the private sector has been a target of cyber-attack by a 'sophisticated state-based actor.' The Prime Minister didn't reveal any names publicly but said that the government had its suspicions.

Morrison as quoted saying the reporters, "I’m here today to advise you that, based on advice provided to me by our cyber experts, Australian organisations are currently being targeted by a sophisticated state-based cyber actor." Australia Cyber Attack: PM Scott Morrison Says Massive Cyber Attack From 'State-Based Actor' Has Hit Australian Govt, Private Sector.

What is a State-Based Actor?

A state-based actor refers to a person or group acting on behalf of a government or government body. According to a 9 News report, PM Morrison said that the threat against Australia was not new, but the frequency of these attacks have increased.

He further added the Government was announcing the issue today “not to raise concerns in the public's mind but to raise awareness among people". On being asked, if China could be behind the attack Morrison said, "I can only say what I have said,” he said. The matter comes to the light when there is increased tensions between Canberra and Beijing over China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

