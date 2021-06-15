New Delhi, June 15: The Ministry of Home Affairs's FCORD along with private sector entities have developed a portal, called 'CyberSafe,' to protect the users against online fraud and ensure safety in the digital payment transactions. It is aimed to assist law enforcement agencies in investigating and curbing online frauds across the country. It has been developed as a information sharing platform between the law enforcement agencies and the fintech firms to ensure easy detection and prevention of digital frauds and make the online payment environment safer for the users. National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: Government Taking Steps to Prevent Online Frauds, Says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Cybersafe currently connects over 3,000 law enforcement authorities, including police, cyber cell, among others in 19 states and union territories to 18 fintech entities, banks, e-commerce platforms etc. The portal has a database for several fraudsters, their phone numbers as well as bank account numbers. All the law enforcement agencies have a real-time, online access to this collection of details of the fraudsters. The database is updated every time a new fraud case is registered. An individual who is suspicious of any online transaction can also verify it on the portal. Online Fraud in Delhi: 11 Arrested by Delhi Police Special Cyber Cell For Cheating People Through Investment App.

How Can You Verify Any Suspicious Data on CyberSafe?

To verify any suspicious information or potential fraud threat, people can simply visit the CyberSafe Portal at cybersafe.gov.in. On the Home Page, you will be see an tab saying ' Verify Suspected Data', click on it. A side bar will open. You can put the suspicious mobile number, account number and UPI ID to check it. The portal will tell whether their is any matching record on the CyberSafe database or not.

How Does CyberSafe Work?

When the victim of the online fraud lodges a complaint with the police, the available information and details are entered on the portal. This helps in identifying the flow of funds in real time and communicated immediately thereby helping the law enforcement agencies. For CyberSafe the fraudster's mobile phone number is the key.

Since its launch in August 2019, a total of 65,000 frauds have been reported on the CyberSafe portal. Around 55,000 phone numbers and many bank accounts of fraudsters have been recognised through the portal. The aim of the portal remains to curb and prevent the online fraud and make the digital payment ecosystem safer and more secure for the users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).