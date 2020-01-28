Data Privacy Day 2020: Know Date And Significance of The Day Aims to Raise Awareness Against Online Frauds & Digital Theft

Data Privacy Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Data Privacy Day is annually observed in major countries to raise awareness about online privacy and data protection. Data Privacy Day is currently celebrated in the United States, Canada, Israel and 47 European countries. Stay Safe Online, powered by the National Cyber Security Alliance, organises events involving students, teachers, parents and professionals and promotes awareness about the importance of protecting the privacy of personal information online. Cyber Risk Management Should Be Part of Business Strategy, Feel Experts.

When Is Data Privacy Day Celebrated?

January 28 is celebrated as Data Privacy Day (DPD) across the world. January 28 was chosen as the day commemorates the signing of Convention 108, which was the first legally-binding international treaty concerning privacy and data protection. Data Privacy Day is an extension of the European Data Protection Day, first held in 2007 by the Council of Europe.

What is the Significance of Data Privacy Day?

Data Privacy Day may be a one-day event, but it raises awareness about the most sensitive issue of digitally-advancing world. With the internet reaching in every nook and corner of the world and rising usage of social media platforms, the personal data becomes more vulnerable than ever. Data Privacy Day comes as a reminder as of how crucial data security and privacy matters to an individual or an entity.

While technology has made our lives easier, it has also brought us to data hacks, privacy breaches and financial frauds. Information stored in mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches and other devices are prone to cyberattacks. As online shopping and cloud storage have become a routine of life, the risks and vulnerability to cyber frauds and data breaches have increased manifolds too.

Events organised on Data Privacy Day teaches us how to keep our online data safe against different types of fraudulent attacks. As the world observes Data Privacy Day today, we at LatestLY wish that you all be digitally safe and secure.