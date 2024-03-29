New Delhi, March 29: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that AI chatbot 'Grok 2' is now in training and will exceed all expectations when it is finally released for the public.

Grok-1.5 version, with improved reasoning capabilities and a context length of 128,000 tokens, will be available on X next week, informed the tech billionaire. “Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now,” the X owner posted on his platform. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned Platform Adds ‘Adult Content’ Filter for Communities.

Meanwhile, one of the most notable improvements in Grok-1.5 is its performance in coding and math-related tasks. “In our tests, Grok-1.5 achieved a 50.6 per cent score on the MATH benchmark and a 90 per cent score on the GSM8K benchmark, two math benchmarks covering a wide range of grade school to high school competition problems,” according to xAI, which is Musk’s AI company. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run X Adds New Filters to Job Search, Jobseekers Can Now Choose From ‘Full-Time’, ‘Part-Time’ and Other Options.

Additionally, it scored 74.1 per cent on the ‘HumanEval’ benchmark, which evaluates code generation and problem-solving abilities. A new feature in Grok-1.5 is the capability to process long contexts of up to 128,000 tokens within its context window. “This allows Grok to have an increased memory capacity of up to 16 times the previous context length, enabling it to utilise information from substantially longer documents,” said the company.

