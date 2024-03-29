Elon Musk's run microblogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), was testing its latest feature on adult content. As per reports, adult content filtering is now live in communities. Users can have the opportunity to create or join communities centered around 'Not Safe for Work' content, with the ability to label such groups as 'NSFW'. The new community feature presents a change, although it's currently unclear whether X will implement age verification measures for joining these adult-content groups. As X navigates the territory of adult content online, privacy concerns come into the spotlight. The platform's expansion into adult content or NSFW communities can be private, which adds a layer of discretion but also raises questions about the safeguarding of minors and the enforcement of age restrictions for adult content. Grok 2 in Training Mode: Elon Musk Says Grok 2 Should Exceed Current AI on All Metrics.

Adult Content Filtering Now Live in Communities

NEWS: Adult content filtering is now live in communities https://t.co/b1SeVUWnKd pic.twitter.com/HtUpi5srn5 — X Daily News (@xDaily) March 28, 2024

